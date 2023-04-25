ALPENA – In May 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by a local credit union concerning a check fraud they had been made aware of involving several of their branches located in Alpena, Ossineke, Atlanta, Oscoda, and Tawas City.
The total amount of fraudulent checks cashed in Alpena County was just under $7,000.
According to MSP, the perpetrator, identified as 22-year-old Kennedy Catherine Pastuszak from Rogers City, opened an account at the credit union’s East Tawas branch in May 2022. She deposited $200 and withdrew $60.
She then began cashing fraudulent checks at various other credit union locations. The transactions were captured on security footage, police said. A forged check was also passed by Pastuszak at a check cashing service in Alpena.
Troopers were unable to contact Pastuszak at her residence. Troopers were able to contact her by telephone, but she refused to be interviewed. Troopers continued to collect bank records and other evidence. A report was sent to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 17. Pastuszak was arrested by Rogers City Police Department on March 14, and she was lodged in the Alpena County Jail.
Pastuszak waived her arraignment in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on three counts Uttering and Publishing. She was given a $5,000 cash surety bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is on May 2, at 2 p.m.