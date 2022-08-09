HARRISVILLE – Jared Paul Staley, 33, of Flushing, was arraigned July 22 in 81st District Court on a charge of OWI–Causing Death, a 15-year felony.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 9 in Curtis Township, Alcona County. Deputies of the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Bamfield Road near M-65 for a person injured after being struck by a vehicle. The victim, Evan Whitford, 58, of Glennie, had suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by Alcona EMS to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and then transferred to University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital because of the extent of the injuries.