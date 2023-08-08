OSCODA – David Edward Jaqua, Oscoda, was injured while riding an electric bicycle in the township, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
As stated by the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) in the traffic crash report for the incident, Jaqua collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, occupied by fellow Oscoda resident David Michael Friedgen.
Police advise that Friedgen was in the parking lot of Huntington Bank on F-41, near Lodge Road. He was at the exit of the lot, waiting to turn east onto F-41. Jaqua was traveling west at the time, on the sidewalk adjacent to F-41, and was unable to stop or avoid colliding with the truck.
Jaqua, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, then fell off his bicycle and into the roadway. Sustaining a laceration to the back of his head, Iosco County EMS personnel transported him to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
While Jaqua’s injuries were determined to be incapacitating, the OTPD says there was no indication that they were life-threatening.
No one else was harmed during the incident, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as having contributed to the collision – for which Jaqua was found to be at fault.
The bicycle was said to have scratches and gouges from contacting the roadway, and there was also minor damage to the vehicle which was occupied by Friedgen.
The truck had been stopped on the roadway, and the OTPD states that there was no hazardous action on Friedgen’s part.