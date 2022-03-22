TAWAS CITY – County Prosecutor James Bacarella charged Jacob Michael Adkins of Custer County, Okla., a former Oscoda resident, with the felony count.
Adkins was extradited from Oklahoma on March 14 to face the charge.
According to officials on March 21, 2021 Oscoda Township Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Oscoda regarding an overdose death.
During the course of the investigation, the body of a 19-year-old was found inside of the residence. Officials said it was determined that the deceased, a woman, had allegedly died from drug intoxication related to fentanyl.
A cell phone extraction allegedly provided information showing that the defendant delivered the drug to the deceased victim.
The investigation completed by Oscoda officers resulted in a warrant for Adkins, on March 2, 2022. The warrant was authorized by Bacarella.
Officials said Adkins has pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Iosco County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Oscoda officers, the Iosco County Medical Examiner and Michigan State Police Forensic assisted in the investigation, according to Bacarella.