LANSING – An Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of assaulting a man with autism and not reporting the use of force to supervisors will go to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

A preliminary examination for Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, was held at 82nd District Court in West Branch. He was bound over on charges of misconduct in office, a five-year felony, and one count of assault and battery.

