LANSING – The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday weekend and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues and late-summer road trips. Sadly, the Labor Day holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

That is why through the remainder of August and the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend, police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions. During a three-week period, Aug. 12 through Sept. 5, there will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.

