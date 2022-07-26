SENTENCED

SENTENCED – Brandon Howard Mauk, 36, East Tawas, has been sentenced to 39-80 years in prison, after being convicted on 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct against a minor. Mauk is pictured here upon being booked in the Iosco County Jail after his arrest last year, but he has now been remanded to the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

 Iosco County Jail photo

TAWAS CITY – During his sentencing in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, Brandon Howard Mauk expressed concern for his Constitutional rights and double jeopardy protection. But the prosecutor was concerned about protecting the public from Mauk, whom he referred to as a serial sexual predator.

Mauk, 36, East Tawas, appeared on July 11 before Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel, and was sentenced to custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections for a period of 39 years to 80 years, with credit for 368 days served.

