UNDER INVESTIGATION

UNDER INVESTIGATION – Jay Samuels captured this photo during a grass fire in East Tawas on March 28, which police are investigating as human-caused. According to East Tawas Fire Department Chief Bill Deckett, there was minimal damage to some plastic fencing as a result of the fire, but none of the homes in the affected area – along the 700 block of Wadsworth Street – were damaged.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – A recent outdoor fire is currently being investigated by the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) as human-caused.

In what was the East Tawas Fire Department’s (ETFD) first grass fire call of the year, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on March 28.

