ALABASTER Twp. – Authorities are continuing their investigation into a two-vehicle crash which claimed the life of one of the occupants.
The Nov. 28 incident occurred on US-23, near Whittemore Road, in Alabaster Township. As reported in this publication at the time, the name of the victim had yet to be released, pending notifications to the family.
It was on Nov. 29 when the Michigan State Police (MSP) issued a press release about the crash, advising that Denelle Marie Havercroft, 27, Greenbush, had succumbed to her injuries.
No other names of those involved were provided at that point, but police shared a summary of the preliminary investigation.
Sgt. John Richards of the MSP West Branch Post has since given more details and, as of Friday, advised that the incident is still under investigation.
Prior to the crash, which took place at about 10:25 a.m., a Toyota Corolla, driven by Garrett G. Cook, 31, of Hinsdale, Ill., was southbound on US-23.
Havercroft was his passenger, and Cook is said to have lost control of the vehicle, due to snowy/slushy road conditions.
The car slid sideways into the northbound lane, and into the path of a Chrysler Pacifica which was being operated by David Edward Howell, 69, Alanson. With him in the vehicle at the time was Mary Lou Howell, 69, Alanson.
Richards stated that David Howell was unable to stop and struck the Corolla directly on the passenger side, causing fatal injuries to Havercroft and serious injuries to Cook.
The Howells each suffered non-fatal injuries and, like Cook, were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for medical treatment.
Richards noted that neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected, but that blood tests were conducted on both drivers. According to the State of Michigan Traffic Crash Report, at press time, the tests are still pending.