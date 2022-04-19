OSCODA – Branden Cody Lumsden, East Tawas, is facing one felony count of 2nd-degree home invasion, for an alleged incident which occurred in Oscoda Township on April 6. If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to 15 years in prison and/or have to pay $3,000.
According to Iosco County Courthouse documents, Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) officers were dispatched to a residence on Chippewa Avenue, at 10:25 p.m., for a breaking-and-entering type complaint.
When officers arrived, they were flagged down by neighbors who said that the subject had seen law enforcement coming and left the residence in question. They also described the vehicle which the subject was allegedly driving, noting that he was headed southbound at a high rate of speed.
Officers state in court records that they observed the residence in disarray, and that there were numerous outbuildings with the doors open and items strewn about. A door to the home was also allegedly missing the lock mechanism.
A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was informed of the suspect vehicle description. The trooper located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop southbound on US-23, leaving Oscoda.
The trooper advised OTPD officers that the driver was identified as Lumsden, and that numerous wooden speakers were allegedly observed within the vehicle, as were multiple tools and other items.
The trooper had conducted a traffic stop on this same vehicle earlier in the night, with Lumsden driving, and the speakers were allegedly not in the vehicle at that time.
The homeowner was not present during the incident and there was one relative who had permission to be at the residence. When officers asked this individual if there were any speakers in the home, they say he described and identified exactly the speakers which were found in Lumsden’s vehicle to be his relative’s speakers that were in the home.
When authorities were speaking with Lumsden during the traffic stop, they claim that he changed his story numerous times, as far as how he came in possession of the speakers. He allegedly told police that he did go to his “friend’s” house in Oscoda to get “his” speakers.
Officers state that they looked up the value of the items, and the speakers were listed for more than $1,000 each.
Lumsden was arrested and taken to the Iosco County Jail, where he was lodged for 2nd-degree home invasion.
At the time of this story, on April 13, staff advised that Lumsden remained in the jail, where his bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent cash/surety.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, April 26.