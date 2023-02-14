TAWAS CITY – Appearing before Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel, Justine Marie Johnson, 22, Oscoda, pleaded guilty on Monday to two felony counts associated with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

As reported, Johnson is accused of stabbing the young girl multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021, resulting in the child’s death. The body of Johnson’s daughter was later discovered by relatives, who previously told the court that they saw a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in the family’s home on Cedar Lake Road.

