TAWAS CITY – Appearing before Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel, Justine Marie Johnson, 22, Oscoda, pleaded guilty on Monday to two felony counts associated with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.
As reported, Johnson is accused of stabbing the young girl multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021, resulting in the child’s death. The body of Johnson’s daughter was later discovered by relatives, who previously told the court that they saw a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in the family’s home on Cedar Lake Road.
During her latest court appearance on Feb. 13, Johnson entered a guilty plea on one count of homicide-felony murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. She pleaded guilty, as well, to child abuse-1st degree – also a felony charge – which is punishable by life or any term of years. For each count, she will also be required to provide a DNA sample.
Johnson is due back in court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 27.
As her most recent hearing was held just before this paper went to print on Monday, a more in-depth story on what transpired will be appear in next week’s edition.