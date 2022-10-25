ALABASTER Twp. – Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth has commended those who responded to a structure fire at a local residence, in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.
Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich says that the TCFD, along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), were dispatched to 1015 Second St. in Alabaster Township, at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Upon their arrival, they noticed large amounts of smoke exiting from the roof line eaves. Masich says that as the firefighters entered the home, they saw an active fireplace and heavy smoke exiting from the chimney into the attic, causing fire damage in the attic and portions of the roof.
According to an individual who was in the home at time, she had awakened to the smell of smoke and called 9-1-1. As she was assisting her parents out of the house, a TCPD officer was also available to help the residents get out of the home.
Masich reports that firefighters spent more than three hours on scene, as the double roof construction made it very difficult to extinguish the fire.
While there was some damage to the residence, for which the occupants have homeowners’ insurance, the structure was saved and no injuries occurred.
Assisting the TCFD were personnel from the ETFD, as well as support units from the TCPD, Iosco County EMS and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.
Masich pointed out that the TCPD was responding in their newly added coverage area. As recently reported, both the Tawas City Council and Alabaster Township Board of Trustees have adopted a joint resolution for a pilot program, in which the TCPD now provides police services in the neighboring township. With Alabaster, the TCPD has added 22 square miles to its jurisdiction.
Masich attended the Oct. 17 council meeting and gave a briefing on the Second Street fire, telling officials that once again, the TCFD teamed up with the local police.
He said that the TCPD was actually first on scene and assisted the residents in exiting the home, “which was pretty remarkable.”
Wentworth was also pleased with the response, as evident in an Oct. 16 e-mail she sent to the Tawas City manager and others, that was shared at the council meeting. She wrote that she visited the property on Second Street later that same morning, following the fire, and spoke with the owners to see if there was any way the township could assist them.
“In the course of our conversation they repeatedly described the high quality of service that they had received from the Tawas City Fire Department and Police Department,” she stated.
The first emergency service to arrive was the police, she continued. The officer was very professional and displayed genuine concern for the residents. The fire department arrived, and skillfully and professionally put out the fire.
“Throughout the time that they were on scene they continually checked on the well-being of the occupants. The owners were very impressed by the department’s skill and compassion,” Wentworth stated.
“The fire chief’s visit today meant a great deal to the family as well,” she added.
“Please extend to those involved our thanks for the excellent and considerate service,” Wentworth expressed.
Tawas City Councilman Ed Nagy congratulated police and fire crews for their efforts. “Keep up the good work,” he told each of the department chiefs, who also joined the latest council meeting.
As for how the blaze originated, Masich explained that the chimney was constructed of steel pipe tubing which may have leaked very high heat and smoke through the seams of the sections of the chimney pipe, causing the roofing material to burn.
A number of people in the area use firewood to heat their homes, and starting around this time of year, it’s not uncommon for departments throughout Iosco County to be dispatched to chimney fires.
Masich says that as piping or brick and mortar wear out over time, it is highly recommend that a cleaning and visual inspection be performed at least once annually. This is true even more so, in buildings where an indoor wood burner is frequently used. “Every homeowner should take this recommendation very seriously.”