CONTAINED

CONTAINED – This photo was taken of the local firefighters who stayed on scene, checking for extension, after they put out a blaze at this garage in Baldwin Township on Sunday. Flames had erupted from a propane tank – as can still be seen toward the middle of this image – rendering all of the contents within the garage a total loss.

 Courtesy photo

BALDWIN Twp. – Although a reason for why it erupted into flames has not yet been determined, a propane tank is reportedly responsible for a fire which broke out in Baldwin Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett, it was at 3:08 p.m. on May 14 when the ETFD and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) were dispatched to a structure fire in a home at 560 Janet St.

Tags