LANSING – Michigan traffic crash deaths remained above 1,100 according to recently released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,123 fatalities recorded in 2022 was slightly lower than the 1,131 deaths in 2021.

While the number of crashes in 2022 was 4 percent higher than the previous year, traffic fatalities decreased 1 percent in 2022 and serious injuries were down 3 percent. However, the latest crash data reveals a disturbing five-year trend that has seen traffic fatalities on Michigan roadways rise 15 percent, from 974 deaths in 2018 to 1,123 in 2022.

