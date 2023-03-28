Timothy Giffin

OSCODA – Following an alleged incident where he entered a dwelling without permission – and was shot in the leg by an occupant of the home – Oscoda resident Timothy Daniel Giffin, 40, has been charged with one count of 1st-degree home invasion.

The felony infraction is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or costs of $5,000, and a consecutive sentence may be imposed for any other conviction arising out of the same transaction. However, Giffin could be subject to an enhanced sentence under the habitual offender-fourth offense notice, if he is convicted as charge.

