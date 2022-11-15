HARRISVILLE — Deputies from the Alcona County Sheriff’s office say a Spruce man shot a gun into his neighbor’s home before taking his own life.
According to deputies, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, they were dispatched to an address on Roe Road, west of F-41, in Caledonia Township.
Alcona Central Dispatch had received a 911 call from a resident that stated the neighbor had just shot into his house. The caller was able to seek a place of refuge inside his home and remained on 911 with Central Dispatch.
Deputies were able to make entry into the caller’s home and get him to a place of safety. The neighboring houses were also checked by deputies for the resident’s safety.
Deputies received assistance from Michigan State Police troopers from Alpena, along with officers from the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT).
Deputies and Troopers were then able to establish a perimeter around the suspect’s home. The Sheriffs Office had already activated the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team.
When the Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived, a staging area was assembled along with the Alcona County Sheriffs Office Mobile Command Trailer.
As the ERT was reconnoitering the outside of the suspects home, with a drone, they observed what appeared to be a deceased subject in the driveway. The team made contact while at the same time checking the inside of the suspect’s home and adjacent buildings.
The person was confirmed to be the suspect, Andrew Jay Knapp, 31, of Spruce who was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Alcona County EMS also assisted at the scene.