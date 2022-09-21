LANSING – The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) has received federal grant dollars for post-conviction DNA testing to aid in its evaluation of more than 1,700 post-conviction claims of innocence, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last week.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, awarded $550,000 to the department to aid in the review of post-conviction DNA testing cases. The Postconviction Testing of DNA Evidence grant provides funding to states, local units of government and public institutions of higher education to assist in defraying the costs associated with post conviction case identification, case review, evidence location, and DNA testing in violent felony cases where the results of such testing might show actual innocence.

