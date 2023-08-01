WILBER Twp. – David Christian Kramer, 50, Oscoda, sustained incapacitating injuries during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Wilber Township.
According to personnel from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post – which was among the agencies that responded to the scene – Kramer ended up passing away 10 days later, on July 19, at a hospital in Saginaw.
As noted in the MSP traffic crash report, Kramer was driving a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The crash occurred on Old US-23, near Austin Trail, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on July 9.
Based on the report, the vehicle went straight at a right curve and Kramer attempted to correct the turn, but ultimately ran off the roadway. He was ejected from the truck, which had overturned in the process and came to a complete stop on its roof.
Kramer was then transported to a hospital by ambulance.
It is unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt, and police advise that airbags were not deployed.
The vehicle, which experienced disabling damage, was towed from the scene.
According to the MSP, the lab report indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash. The rate of speed at which Kramer was driving was also noted as a hazardous action in the traffic crash report.