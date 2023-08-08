BALDWIN Twp. – The occupants from each of the vehicles that were involved in a head-on crash last Tuesday, Aug. 1, were all transported by ambulance for treatment, upon sustaining varying degrees of injuries.
The collision occurred at about 1:14 p.m., near the intersection of Monument and Wilber roads in Baldwin Township.
According to the traffic crash report which was prepared by investigators from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post, Yvona Emma Yurovna Nikitin, 17, Troy, was operating a Subaru Crosstrek at the time of the incident.
Her passengers were Sally Ruth Craig, Kyra Rose McIntyre and Hannah Kim, all of whom are 18 and also reside in Troy. Nikitin and Kim reportedly experienced non-incapacitating injuries, while Craig and McIntyre’s injuries were incapacitating. All four were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
The driver – and sole occupant – of the other vehicle, a Ford EcoSport, was Nancy Alice Jasman, 57, South Branch. She was transported to a hospital in Coldwater, after sustaining incapacitating injuries.
Based on the crash report, Nikitin advised that she stopped at the stop sign on Wilber Road, at the Monument Road intersection, and proceeded to turn left onto southbound Wilber Road.
According to authorities, Nikitin said that the other vehicle crashed into her at the intersection.
Jasman told the MSP that she was traveling north on Monument Road, just south of the Wilber Road intersection. She had her left blinker on to take the curve continuing west on Monument Road, and crashed into Nikitin’s vehicle which had pulled out in front of her.
Police note that a witness on the scene confirmed Jasman’s account that Nikitin had pulled out in front of her.
All five of the individuals involved in the crash were said to be wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors to the incident.
Both of the vehicles experienced disabling damage and had to be towed from the crash site where, in addition to the MSP, other local police agencies, firefighters and medical personnel also responded.
Failure to yield was listed in the traffic crash report as the hazardous action on Nikitin’s part, for which she was issued a citation by the MSP.