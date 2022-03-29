TAWAS Twp. – Members of the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. this Sunday to a fully engulfed garage fire, at 430 Emily Dr. in Tawas Township.
TCFD Chief Steve Masich says that the arriving fire personnel confirmed a working, fully involved detached garage fire, as strong winds pushed the flames throughout the structure.
Fire crews, who were on scene for two hours, quickly extinguished the main portion of the flames and then spent the remaining time extinguishing fire extension throughout the interior portion of the garage, as well as the multiple layers of the roof shingles.
According to Masich, the owner was working in the garage at the time of the incident and noticed flames exiting from a wood stove pipe located inside the structure. The owner had tried to extinguish the fire with no positive results, then called 9-1-1.
The garage was a total loss, and the homeowner had insurance.
Masich states that no injuries occurred and, at press time on Monday, the preliminary cause of the fire was undetermined.
Assisting the TCFD were the ETFD, Iosco County EMS, Tawas City Police Department, Michigan State Police and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.