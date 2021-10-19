MANISTEE COUNTY – On Friday, Oct. 8, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post along with officers from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Manistee City Police Department and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Public Safety responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a residence on East Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township.
The residence was not occupied and is currently for sale. A person in the area recently noticed suspicious activity at the residence and called police when they saw an interior light on.
Permission was obtained from the homeowner and police made entry. Inside they arrested 44-year-old Lukas Wayne Schrader from Oscoda. Schrader did not have permission from the homeowner to be there. Schrader also had criminal bench warrants out of the 85th District Court in Manistee for contempt of court and failure to appear on a retail fraud charge.
Schrader was arraigned on Oct. 10, in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one count Home Invasion Third Degree and one count Larceny in a Building. He was given a $2,500 10% bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 27.