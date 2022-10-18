ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULED

ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULED – Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley, pictured here during one of the board meetings, was arrested in South Branch on Oct. 7 for allegedly impersonating a police officer. He bonded out of jail that same day, and is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Oct. 26, in Ogemaw County’s 82nd District Court.

 File photo

SOUTH BRANCH – Although he does have more than three decades of law enforcement experience, South Branch resident Charles Finley stands accused of impersonating a police officer.

Finley, who serves as the District 3 commissioner and vice chairman of the board on the Iosco County Board of Commissioners and is currently running for re-election, was arrested for the alleged incident on Oct. 7.

