PRELIMINARY FINDINGS

PRELIMINARY FINDINGS – Based on initial investigation, the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) says that a Sept. 8 structure fire may have originated from a lit candle. As evident in this photo, there was damage to the Tawas Township home as a result, but TCFD Chief Steve Masich stated that responders quickly extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS Twp. – A lit candle has been reported as the possible cause of a fire which occurred on Sept. 8, in a Tawas Township residence.

The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), was dispatched to a structure fire at the home, in the 1400 block of M-55, just before 1 p.m.

