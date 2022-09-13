TAWAS Twp. – A lit candle has been reported as the possible cause of a fire which occurred on Sept. 8, in a Tawas Township residence.
The Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), along with the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), was dispatched to a structure fire at the home, in the 1400 block of M-55, just before 1 p.m.
TCFD Chief Masich states that the personnel arriving on scene had noticed fire and smoke exiting through an open window. The window had broken before the homeowner attempted to extinguish the flames, using a common garden hose, with no success.
Firefighters entered the home and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, to minimize severe damage to the residence.
The fire was contained to one room of the house but thick, black smoke traveled within the structure, causing surface damage throughout the interior of the home.
The homeowner was not initially present at the time of the incident, but did notice the fire and black smoke while viewing a video app on their phone, as they were checking on their pet cat. Masich said that the owner quickly returned home and called 9-1-1.
The single-story, ranch style residence is approximately 1,600 square feet in size, and the owner does have homeowners’ insurance.
Masich advised that there were no injuries and, while the pet cat was stressed, it was unharmed.
Agencies assisting the TCFD, were the Tawas City Police Department, ETFD, Iosco County EMS, Michigan State Police and Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a lit candle may have been the cause of the house fire. So the TCFD is encouraging the public to keep some safety tips in mind, for those who plan to use candles in their home. Along with ensuring that candles are extinguished before leaving your home, the recommendations are as follows:
- Place candles at least four feet away from combustibles. This includes curtains, draperies, decorations, bedding, et cetera.
- Refrain from using decorative candle holders, sconces or other combustible materials which may catch fire. Instead, use sturdy metal, glass or ceramic holders, with protective, non-combustible shades.
- Keep candles away from children and out of reach of pets.