Christopher Robyn Cannon

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – A Tawas City man faces life imprisonment, if convicted, after officers from the Tawas City Police Department found a huge cache of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) on a cell phone.

Christopher Robyn Cannon, 46, of Tawas City faces 10 felony charges and is currently lodged in the Iosco County Jail on $100,000 bond after his arrest. According to records from Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, Cannon was bound over on the charges during a hearing held Oct. 25. During that hearing he waived his right to a preliminary examination and will appear in court again for a hearing on Nov. 21.

