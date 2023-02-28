GRAYLING – Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Sierra R. Koch issued a review on the shooting of a Tawas man following a single vehicle accident Feb. 3 along I-75.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), a trooper and a cadet from the MSP Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township in Crawford County on Friday, Feb. 3 at about 9 p.m.

