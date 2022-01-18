Township man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the reduced charges of attempted kidnapping, assault with a weapon and domestic violence after a Dec. 1, 2020 incident.
The sentence was handed down to David Michael Damron, 32, after an incident where he barricaded himself inside a home for six hours in a standoff with police, after taking a woman hostage and brandishing a handgun while doing so.
Damron was sentenced to credit for 398 days served on the assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping charge, and 93 days in jail, with credit for 398 days served, on the charge of domestic violence, according to records from Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
He was also ordered to serve out a three-year probation term, as well as pay $1,986 in assessments. The sentences were handed down to Damron by Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel during a Jan. 3 hearing in court and follow the unnamed victim’s recommendations, according to Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella.
“On the two felonies [assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping] Damron was credited for 398 days and Judge Riffel (at the victim’s request) departed downward from the guidelines and allowed him into a secured long-term rehab facility,” Bacarella said in an email.
Bacarella said Damron will be remanded to the Tri County Community Adjudication Program in Saginaw for treatment. He must complete treatment at the facility or he will face a probation violation, according to court documents.
“Tricap is a secured drug rehab,” Bacarella said. “It is where the Michigan Department of Corrections sends their probationers/parolees if they have a problem with addiction.”
Had Riffle followed the recommended guidelines, and Damron had not pleaded to lesser sentences, he could have faced life in prison on the kidnapping charge. After his 2020 arrest, Damron was denied bond and was charged with five counts, four of which were felonies. As well as the kidnapping charge, the original counts included a count of unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, a count of weapon-felon firearms and the misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
According to the Michigan State Police, the incident that led to Damron’s arrest and ultimate sentencing came when troopers were dispatched to a Tawas Township home in the early evening hours of Dec. 1, 2020. Troopers were dispatched to the home, where an unnamed female victim was said to be held hostage by Damron at gunpoint.
Troopers were able to reach the woman by phone, who was only able to provide “yes” and “no” answers to the hostage situation. She confirmed that Damron had a gun and was preventing her from leaving the home, where they both lived
Troopers spoke with Damron over the phone, in an attempt to get him to exit the house.
Troopers say Damron began to come outside, but then retreated back inside with the woman.
According to police, the female indicated that she was pushed down by Damron, into a chair near the garage door. The trooper was able to maintain contact with him over the phone, and the woman was heard screaming.
She was able to remove a 2x4 which was barricading the garage door, and ran outside. Damron was observed coming out after her. The trooper held Damron at gunpoint, while trying to get the woman to continue running toward the patrol vehicle.
She was ultimately secured in a patrol vehicle, and advised that she and Damron were involved in an argument. She added that he was also upset about a breakup with his girlfriend.
Troopers say Damron then retreated into the home, barricading himself inside. Troopers and dispatchers made further attempts to speak with him, and he refused to talk. A perimeter was established and Townline Road was closed to traffic.
The victim told police that during the hours she was trapped and kept in the bathroom, and after she was assaulted, she could hear Damron shuffling furniture around in the living room. When she came out of the bathroom at about 4:30 p.m., she allegedly found doors and windows barricaded with furniture and 2x4s.
According to the MSP, the woman advised that Damron had been carrying around a handgun all day, but he never pointed it directly at her. She did indicate that she was in fear for her life. So, when she had the opportunity – without making Damron aware – she called the individual who ended up contacting police.
The MSP Emergency Support Team was requested and responded to the scene. After their arrival, two flashbang devices were used outside of the home, at which point Damron surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without incident, and lodged at the Iosco County jail.
Authorities say that a search warrant was executed on the residence and a loaded, semi-automatic handgun – registered to Damron – was located on the bathroom floor where the woman was pushed down.