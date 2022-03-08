OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees accepted, with regrets, the resignation of Officer Gerald Sobeleski, who had been with the Oscoda Police Department for nearly eight years.
According to a letter Sobeleski wrote to Police Chief Mark David, he has accepted a position with the Michigan State Police. Sobeleski’s resignation is effective March 19. Trustee Jeremy Spencer made the motion to accept Sobeleski’s resignation, Trustee Tim Cummings provided support. Bill Palmer added that the resignation was accepted with regrets and appreciation for his eight years of service.
The board also approved a request from Chief David to recruit for Sobeleski’s replacement. Spender made the motion, with support from Township Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.