Cara Elizabeth Cummings

Cara Elizabeth Cummings

 Iosco County Jail photo

TAWAS CITY – An East Tawas woman was sentenced to prison time, two to 15 years in prison — less credit for 185 days served — after she pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The sentencing took place in a hearing held Dec. 5 in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court and was handed down by Judge David C. Riffel.

