TAWAS CITY – An East Tawas woman was sentenced to prison time, two to 15 years in prison — less credit for 185 days served — after she pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The sentencing took place in a hearing held Dec. 5 in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court and was handed down by Judge David C. Riffel.
Investigators say Cara Elizabeth Cummings, 35, East Tawas, provided drugs that lead to the death of an East Tawas man in March, investigators say, and was originally charged with two felonies, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP), including one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, as well as one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams.
Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella said involuntary manslaughter is a lesser form of homicide. It carries a 15 year maximum term of incarceration.
According to the MSP, Cummings sold drugs to Eric Robert Jordan, 35, and authorities say that Jordan believed the drug was heroin. However, during the investigation which ensued after Jordan passed away on March 15, 2022, police determined that it was a mix of fentanyl and the pain medication tramadol.
It was in the early morning hours of March 15 when MSP West Branch Post troopers and Iosco County EMS personnel were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of West Westover Street in East Tawas, for a medical emergency.
Police were called to the residence at about 4:50 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a female attempting CPR on Jordan.
According to the MSP, troopers, EMS staff and East Tawas First Responders attempted life-saving measures on Jordan, which were unsuccessful. Jordan did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Following the CPR and rescue breathing attempts, he was pronounced deceased.
Investigation at the scene indicated that the death was suspicious in nature and potentially tied to a narcotics overdose.
While interviewing the woman who was in the residence and attempting CPR, an MSP trooper says it was determined that Jordan had met with someone earlier in the night and that his cell phone contained information about his activities prior to his death.
A detective/trooper with the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group was notified of the incident and responded to the scene. He and an MSP trooper reportedly observed multiple messages in Jordan’s cell phone from the same number, on the evening of March 14.
Authorities state in court records that it was determined Jordan left his residence that night, walked a short distance and met with someone to purchase narcotics. Text messages revealed that the suspected dealer advised Jordan that the substance was strong and to only do a small amount.
Along with other evidence, a cell phone ping of the number he had been communicating with allegedly showed the phone to be at or within ¼-mile of the suspect residence, in the 400 block of West State Street, which is listed as Cummings’ address.
A search warrant was authorized and, when it was served at noon on March 15, police say that Cummings was located inside the residence.
During the search, a metal tin was found in her bedroom, containing a folded piece of paper with suspected narcotics.
When she was interviewed by troopers, Cummings admitted to meeting with Jordan in her driveway on the night of March 14, and selling 1/10 of a gram of heroin (fentanyl) to him for $20. Cummings admitted that the drugs had been kept in the same metal tin which was located during the search warrant.
According to police in their statement to the court, approximately one gram of fentanyl was found folded in a piece of paper in the metal tin. This amount can be divided into 10 individual packets and sold for $20 each, which is in line with Cummings’ aforementioned statement to police.
Toxicology results from Jordan’s autopsy showed that he had fentanyl in his blood. His cause of death was determined to be drug intoxication from fentanyl.
“The drug crisis is in all corners of our county, and with meth and fentanyl being cheap and readily available it is going to continue to get worse,” Bacarella said. “My office and the police are doing everything we can to fight crime. After the voters did not support the recent Public Safety Millage, we are limited in resources to address these problems.”