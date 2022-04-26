EAST TAWAS – Back in February, ex-East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) employee Sergeant Michael Dekun resigned his position.
The resignation, which took place on Feb. 25, came following investigations into allegations of excessive force brought against him after two incidents.
One incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021 then another incident regarding excessive force occurred on Dec. 5, 2021.
On Dec. 7, East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer was made aware of an accusation made by Tawas City police chief regarding Dekun by Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James A. Bacarella.
Dec. 9 was the last on duty shift Dekun worked. No complaint was made prior to these two incidents.
Following reports made by Tawas City officers and Michigan State Police troopers, Dekun was placed on unpaid leave following a discussion between him, the prosecuting attorney and Chief of Police Frank Anthony on Dec. 10. Leave is normally paid as it was a consequence of the investigation and not a due process determination.
On Feb. 8, the Michigan State Police turned Dekun’s case over to the State Attorney General’s office for review.
On Feb. 25, Dekun resigned his position with the ETPD. There was no disciplinary record established with Dekun and the only letter on his file was a letter of Commendation.
Chief Anthony said Dekun is likely retired at this point. He is done with the police business and moving on to other career avenues.
The Nov. 7 incident in question was a domestic call to Maple Tree Apartments on 1007 E. Lincoln in East Tawas.
That night, neighbors called the police after hearing cries for help from a woman.
Several Michigan State Police arrived along with Dekun and Tawas City Police Officer Jeremy Daniszewski.
Dispatch was advised callers could hear a female saying “don’t hit me” and could hear her being “thrown around the apartment.” The same apartment also had a prior history for domestic violence.
When police arrived on scene, there were clear marks on the female resident’s neck, indicating a domestic dispute occurred.
As they were talking to the female, a male stepped out into the room. Dekun gave five separate commands he step out of the apartment, which he didn’t comply with.
Afterwards, Dekun removed the male from the apartment. When the male was pulling out a cellphone and pulling away from the officer, Dekun held the man against the wall and placed his hands near the male’s neck. None of the reports could agree whether the hand was placed on or near the neck, but body cam footage provided by Officer Daniszewski shows Dekun’s hands near his neck as he held the male up against the wall.
Daniszewski then assisted Dekun in restraining and handcuffing the individual.
One thing the body cam footage provided to the public did show was the subject resisting arrest and attempting to evade police officers. He was going to jail for sure, but the question was whether Dekun’s use of force was justified or not.
When asked during the investigations into his conduct, Dekun said the male subject moved up his hands in a way perceived as an aggressive motion.
He was then asked what he thought would have happened if he didn’t take control of the subject in the apartment and he said he was sure a fight would have ensued.
When asked about the hand near the neck, he said he was grabbing his shirt. He said he was sure he never placed his hand on the male subject’s neck.
A second incident of excessive force filed against Dekun was on the night of Dec. 5, 2021 at the Carriage Inn in East Tawas.
At around 10:18 p.m., Officer Daniszewski and Dekun responded to a call of an unconscious person and other drug related issues at the location.
As they talked with an individual in a vehicle, they asked him about drugs and whether he had any on him. When the individual in question said “no,” Dekun and Daniszewski pressed further, believing he did. They asked him to step out of the vehicle, which the individual complied with.
Daniszewski asked him if he had any weapons on him, which he initially denied.
As he stepped out, Dekun, on the passenger side, had a flashlight pointed in the car and he saw a syringe underneath the individual on the driver’s seat of the car.
“Watch yourself, he has a syringe,” said Dekun.
Dekun pulled out his firearm and made his way to the driver side of the car.
The subject then obeyed an order to stop and placed both of his hands up toward the air.
Dekun made his way over to the individual, holsters his gun and grabs his back.
As he did so, Dekun restrained the subject as Daniszewski holstered his flashlight and assisted in the restraint.
As he held the individual, Daniszewski observed Dekun issuing two or three forearm strikes to the individual’s back, saying “Now do you understand?”
At no point in the body cam footage was the individual showing any sign of resisting arrest or evading police. However, the moment when the alleged strikes occurred, the camera footage was too dark and some of the footage skipped a few frames. However, the individual was heard replying “Yeah, I’m not doing anything wrong. What are you doing? Dude I just had back surgery,” and Daniszewski can be heard saying “stop, stop,” repeatedly.
There was also enough shadow to show hands moving and a struggle of some sort, but nothing clearly visible shows up until flashlights come back on and Dekun explains, “next time, don’t hide anything from us. I don’t feel like getting shot today.”
After asking him again if he had anything on him, he said two pocket knives, and they located them in a pat down.
In the investigation, Dekun never mentioned anything about hitting the individual with forearm strikes. He did say he was pulling up the individual’s sleeve to handcuff him.
In both incidents, Dekun had a body cam on his person. In both cases, he said he believed he had the camera running, but later on discovered it wasn’t. No body cam footage on him was recorded for these two events, but no sign of tampering with recordings were evident to investigators either.
Dekun has had a long career as an officer, starting in Detroit 35 years ago. He then moved on to the Marine City Police Department in approximately 2010. He then moved on to the Crawford County Sheriff’s department in 2018, and then finally joining the East Tawas Police Department in 2020.
Dekun’s career has involved multiple uses of force in both Detroit and Marine City.
Marine City, in particular, involved two incidents where he discharged his firearm, both determined justified.
On March 18 of 2012, Dekun opened fire on Fair Haven resident Edward Malinowski after Malinowski pointed a gun at the detective and refused to put the weapon down. At the time, Malinowski was reported suicidal after raping his daughter the night before. Malinowski later survived his wounds.
Dekun was put on administrative leave, routine for any investigation involving shots fired by police and not as a punishment.
His actions at the time were deemed not only “correct,” but also “heroic” by Marine City Police Chief Don Tillery.
In 2017, a suicidal woman by the name of Melissa Wiseman pointed her gun at Dekun and fellow officers, and she died after being shot by Dekun.
This too was determined justified by Detective Steven Surman who investigated the case.
A Pew Research survey of 7,917 sworn in officers conducted in 2017 says only about 27% of police officers have ever discharged a firearm in the line of duty.
A study by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a shooting can have a lasting impact on a police officer.
“Law enforcement officers are usually depicted as heroic, brave, and strong individuals,” said the study published by Lieutenant Benny Solis of Miami-Dade Police Department. “However, officers are prone to emotional distress which in some cases may result in functional impairment both at a personal and professional level.”
Whether or not those shootings affected Dekun later in his career is only something known to him.
Dekun was hired on to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department in 2018. There he “had possibly one or two use of force incidents that he could recall.”
Then he joined the East Tawas Police Department in 2020.
His career not only encompassed answering calls on the road, but also delivering meals on wheels to seniors in East Tawas and acting as a school liaison officer to Grayling Area Schools.