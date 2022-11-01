WEST BRANCH – Charles Finley, South Branch, attended his arraignment at the Ogemaw County 82nd District Courthouse in West Branch, on Oct. 26.
Finley, who is the vice chairman of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners and serves as the District 3 commissioner, appeared for the proceeding on the charge that he impersonated a police officer.
This publication reached out to courthouse staff in an attempt to obtain documents related to the case and, while there had been no response to these requests as of press time, it has been determined that Finley’s attorney – and former Iosco County Prosecutor – Gary Rapp, entered a not guilty plea at last week’s arraignment.
Currently running for re-election, Finley is also the deputy chief of the South Branch Fire Department and a reserve officer with the East Tawas Police Department.
As reported in the Oct. 19 edition of this publication, he was arrested for the alleged incident on Oct. 7 and was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail, before posting the bond that was set at $5,000, 10% cash surety, that same day.
According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), a Hale Area Schools (HAS) bus was dropping students off by the South Branch Fire Department, located on County Line Road in Ogemaw County, on Sept. 28. One of the students reportedly had a bloody nose, so the driver pulled into the fire department parking lot to determine if medical care was needed, as well as to figure out whether an assault took place.
According to multiple other news outlets which reported on the situation, authorities say that Finley approached the bus and allegedly told the driver that he was a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Finley is a reserve officer, this volunteer role is not the same as that of traditional law enforcement officers.
Upon approaching the bus driver, Finley is accused of detaining the vehicle with all of the occupants on board, for approximately 20 minutes until the arrival of MSP personnel.
HAS Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke issued a press release after the alleged incident, stating that there was a misunderstanding at a bus stop in which law enforcement was called. “After investigating the incident, it was confirmed there was no misconduct from anyone involving Hale Area Schools. Any other issues that may have occurred at the bus stop do not directly involve students or staff of Hale Area Schools.”
The MSP have also advised that no assault took place on the school bus.
As the case evolves and more details become available, a follow-up will be provided in a future edition of this publication.