LANSING – Students at every Michigan high school have a chance to make a difference in their communities and help their fellow teens become better drivers by participating in this year’s Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program.

Entering its 12th year, S4SD is a joint effort between the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) and Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the leading cause of death for teens: traffic crashes.

