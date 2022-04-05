TAWAS CITY — An Oscoda man is being held in the Iosco County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was arrested and charged with a variety of felonies, including unlawful imprisonment and 1st-degree killing and torturing of animals, according to court records from Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
Corey Dean Swales, 38, faces multiple felonies from two incidents. In the first incident he was charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, 1st-degree killing/torturing an animal, felonious assault and aggravated domestic violence. Those charges, which stem from incidents that occurred on March 4, carry a habitual offender second notice, meaning that the Swales, if convicted, could face more than 30 years in prison.
The second incident where Swales was bound over to Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, occurred on Feb. 26. For that incident Swales was charged with malicious destruction of fire or police property, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and breaking and entering-illegal entry without the owner’s permission. Those charges, as with the first case, also carry a habitual offender second offense notice.
According to the Oscoda Township Police Department, officers were alerted to Swale’s home on March 4 in the vicinity of Maryland Street to reports of a man and woman yelling at each other in the street. Officers observed an unnamed female victim walking down nearby Bissonette Road with sever major injuries to her face, head arms, hands and back.
Police alleged that the victim’s eyes were black and swelled shut. They said in a report they also observed dried blood on her face, neck, hands and arms, as well as a laceration on the top of her head, which also had dried blood.
Officers talked to the woman, who was in a dating relationship with Swales. They said in a report that she was very emotional and confused, but allegedly told officers that this was the first day that she could leave the Maryland Street house to get away from Swales, who was allegedly keeping her captive in the home.
She alleged that Swales assaulted her with his fists as well as a weapon. She was transported to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for treatment of her injuries. According to officers she had broken ribs and severe injuries to her face.
Police went to the Maryland Street resident to talk to Swales, who allegedly shut off the lights and did not exit the home until an hour after police arrived and request him to come out of the home.
Swales was then detained, and police surveyed the home, which was allegedly in severe disarray with broken glass and blood around. Swales allegedly told officer that the glass was from the alleged female victim falling down the stairs.
He attributed the blood to that of their pet dog, which he allegedly told police that he had killed. Officers said Swales was then arrested without incident.
A search of the home found dried blood around the residence and a dead pitbull dog outside the back door of the residence with a trash bag wrapped tightly around its head. Police said the dog allegedly had 17 stab wounds in all areas of the dog’s body.
The female victim allegedly told officers in an interview that Swales had killed their dog, and that she had adopted it from the local animal shelter.
According to police, Swales allegedly secretly confined and restrain the female victim at the home until she could escape.
This was not the first interaction with officers involving the female victim. Days before on Feb. 26, Swales allegedly broke into the victim’s sister’s home in Oscoda looking for her, telling the victim’s sister that he would allegedly “kill her” if she did not tell him where her sister was located.
The sister ran from the home to call the police, giving officers a description of Swales, who police said had just recently left a wedding and was wearing dress clothes. He was found by officers walking along US-23 in Oscoda, matching the description. They asked Swales about him going to the home, and then arrested him on an outstanding warrant for child neglect.
Officers said that upon the arrest and being transported to the Iosco County Jail, Swales allegedly “periodically became more and more verbally aggressive” and kicked the rear passenger window of the patrol vehicle, and due to the actions of Swales, officers decided to put him in a hobble in an attempt to restrict leg movements.
This did not work, however, as Swales allegedly became more and more aggressive, spitting and hitting the patrol vehicle’s cage during the ride. Police allege that Swales then told officers that he was going to allegedly defecate and smear it on the officer.
Police said Swales then allegedly defecated on himself and then smeared inside the back of the patrol vehicle before they arrived at the jail. He later was able to post bond and leave jail after the Feb. 26 incident, but according to court staff, he is currently in jail on the $1 million bond from the March 4 incident.
According to police, in both cases Swales waived his rights to a preliminary examination and will next appear in court on April 25 at 10 a.m.