MILLS Twp. – Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 29, for a traffic crash in Ogemaw County’s Mills Township.
The incident occurred on Greenwood Road, near First Street, and preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer.
According to the MSP, the driver of the pickup – Randal Knuth, 58, Alger – died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
Police have been investigating the crash and they advise that neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors.
The MSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills Township Fire Department.