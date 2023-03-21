Timothy Giffin

OSCODA – Authorities have provided an update on an incident which occurred in Oscoda Township on March 10. As reported last week, after being dispatched for a shooting at about 6:50 p.m., the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) located an injured person on scene at an address on Potomac Road.

The OTPD has since advised that on-scene officers located Timothy Giffin, 40, with a gunshot wound to his leg. Giffin was transported by Iosco County EMS for medical treatment.

