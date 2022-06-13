OSCODA — Every Saturday and Sunday in downtown Oscoda there is a portal to history that opens from 12 — 4 p.m.
Starting since last week and closing when the leaves fall, the AuSable Historical Society opens its doors to the public to come in and discuss the history of Oscoda and the AuSable valley. They are located on 114 E River Rd, just East of the light.
Even if you can’t make it during the weekend, the historical society accommodates groups of six or more if they call in advance.
“We’re a learning museum where you learn things but the thing that matters most is that by the time you leave, you have learned something,” said Marilyn Hendricks, one of the interpreters who helps run the museum.
Along with her husband Gary Hendricks and museum director Fred Glass, they operate, curate and research all that has gone on in the Oscoda area since its settlement in 1885.
A lot has happened since then, and every piece has its story.
In one of the display cabinets there’s a hatchet that purportedly belonged to a Henry B. Farrington. The label on it only tells that he existed, but Mary has a whole story to go with the artifact.
She said Farrington was a drifter-type who used to hang around the log camps, get in to trouble and move on to the next town.
“Someone got even with him and his body was found in a boat in Canada. He was never tried.”
Anything on the walls you point to, the Hendricks can talk about in depth.
Gary pointed to a lumberman’s tools display.
“In those days there were a lot of fatalities and injuries. That was dangerous work.”
On the wall, a split piece of a giant blade meant for cutting lumber hung. The teeth were at least 3 inches in size.
Every topic, from the great fire of 1911, to the salt mines, to the lumber industry and even a blueberry company that took up residence in Oscoda has some display devoted to it.
“History is interesting because you look what kids have as opposed to what they had,” said Mary. “And you get letters and postcards that family members from the past sent here. If you get into history, it gets a hold of you and you just want to keep talking about it. Every time someone comes in here they have a story to tell.”