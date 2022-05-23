OSCODA — How would you like to learn on the job and get paid to do it?
That’s what Kalitta air are offering through their Aircraft Maintenance Apprentice Program.
Manager of Maintenance, Angel Melendez, is in charge of “biggerizing” Kalitta, which means he has a big juicy carrot offered to those who are willing to work with the company.
For starters, Kalitta is offering $16 an hour for new hires. For every six months, employees get a $1 raise in wages.
“This program is for anybody interested in getting a career in aviation,” said Melendez. “It’s an opportunity for them to earn a certification to become a licensed aircraft technician.”
For two and a half years, employees of the Aircraft Maintenance Apprentice Program will go through lesson learning and on-the-job training to earn a USDOL Aircraft Mechanic certification and a FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification. This program is known as “earn while you learn.”
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Instead of paying college tuition out of pocket to a school, we are instead taking the risk on our own students and paying them to learn with us. We’re hoping they will want to stick around after the program is done and contribute to our company,” said Melendez.
There are no strings attached, he said. Students won’t have to sign a non-compete contract, nor will they have to put in any mandatory hours after completing their training with Kalitta. The company is confident enough to bet their program and benefits are enough to keep their newly certified A&P mechanics in the Oscoda area.
He said the other benefit of working with Kalitta is students will get to work with 747’s and the like, something that other A&P schools don’t ever touch.
“The training here (the training facility) is minimal. Most of the time, students will be working alongside licensed mechanics,” said Melendez.
Another benefit of earning an A&P certification is the fact it’s a foot in the door to other opportunities. People usually go on to other departments of aircraft development and engineering.
Trainees are employees of Kalitta, which means they are expected to help work with the day to day activities on the factory floor. Still, they won’t be alone as actual certified mechanics who work for Kalitta will supervise and assist with training the people on the job. It’s in the job description for mechanics.
In lieu of job openings for their program, the company newly renovated a 10,000 square foot building to accommodate new trainees.
Formerly housing the USAF 524th Bomb Squadron, the building lies just south of the Kalitta facility on Crew Street.
It has new carpeting and an open workshop equipped with tools and practice parts to work on jet engines.
In the back of the building are old murals painted on the walls when the Squadron still used it.
The building has been repurposed and now contains different rooms with the purpose of training the next generation of Kalitta employees.
“We need more people to come in and replace job openings as people leave. A lot of the workforce is retiring.”
Currently the program is training around 100 people. Melendez said he wants to double that. The two main issues he faces in recruitment are finding candidates who are comfortable with submitting to drug tests and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anybody willing to overcome those two hurdles and have at least a high school education are in the clear.
Melendez said they are looking for people who like to work with their hands and a mechanical interest; people who like to take things apart and see how they work.
Those interested in the program are encouraged to apply at www.kalittaair.com or call 989-494-4198.