EAST TAWAS — A short meeting gave way to changes in money, spending and provisioning for the East Tawas City Council.
First order of business was the repeal of ordinance No. 269, an ordinance stating compensation of city council members.
The current charter states compensation has to be by ordinance; voted by people. If altered repealing this resolution will allow the council to change compensation by resolution with a public hearing.
However, East Tawas residents still need to vote for the resolution and so the council has opted to wait until after elections.
“Why do something now when we don’t know if it’s going to pass?” said Julie Potts, treasurer.
If adopted, the new model would go through public forum.
Tawas Lake residents who paid fees for the lake special assessment for 2021 are finally getting their refund.
There was no weed cutting done, so the budget set aside had nowhere to go. The council needed to vote on a budget amendment and approved zeroing out the whole fund.
Lack of interest, invasion of Eurasian Milfoil and lake association disbandment means the fund is no longer required.
Those entitled to the refund will be mailed checks, likely next week, according to Potts.
City Manager Brent Barringer is in talks with partnering with Tawas City, Baldwin Township and the Chippewa Tribe to participate in a total lake association. Early projects include the upcoming Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting program (DASH) put on by the Chippewa Tribe on the lake.
Construction bids for general maintenance were awarded.
Sewer repair and maintenance went to Monchilov Sewer Repair and Maintenance, paving went to Bolen Asphalt Paving, Inc. Crack sealing went to Center Line Crack Fill. Hunt Brothers got the 2022 concrete work bid.
These bids go toward general miscellaneous projects such as maintenance and general construction.