EAST TAWAS - When East Tawas city councilmembers met for their Feb. 9 meeting at City Hall, a brief session was held in which board members, as well as the public, were updated on the progress of several projects in the works for the city.
The first subject of importance that the board introduced for discussion was Tawas Utility Authority’s (TUA) recently drafted plan for re-organization. The TUA was established in 1986 as a joint venture between the cities of East Tawas and Tawas City and is responsible for the construction and operation of sewage treatment facilities that service the twin municipalities. The Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) intends to restructure the leadership of the TUA, citing a disconnect between the board and the daily operations of the sewage treatment plant as a concern.
The OTP also notes that the operation of the plant is currently contracted through a private company, Inframark, and with the board only meeting once per month, daily needs of the system are currently handled by whomever is first to respond. The OTP deems this leadership style as a “situational” and “management by committee” approach, which has the potential to create animosity and a lack of cohesion between the plant’s operator and the two cities that it serves.
Additionally, the OTP calls attention to the common practice of the lead member of the board being a member who is also serving in a paid position at one of the member municipalities. This arrangement is made because that member is expected to have more time to dedicate to the authority’s needs than an elected official would; however, this is not always the case and can hinder TUA’s ability to govern at a high level, while also creating a “crutch effect” in which other board members rely on this person to carry out tasks between meetings.
In order to mitigate these issues, the TUA suggests shifting the responsibility of the system’s operation, by reorganizing into a managing partner and a non-managing partner. The non-managing partner would provide representatives on the Authority for monthly governance at the Authority’s regular meetings and vote on and approve the annual budget. The managing partner would share these same responsibilities while also administering the operations of the plant: to maintain compliance with the plant’s discharge permit, maintain the plant’s equipment, provide an annual budget for operations, prepare an annual asset management plan, and update the Authority once per month at their regular meetings.
TUA’s proposal to rectify the aforementioned concerns and appoint an administrator consists of a three-step plan:
1. The Authority selects a managing partner by vote of the board. The motion would include approval of a new organizational chart and the aforementioned expectations of the managing partner.
2. The managing partner would prepare an operations budget for the Authority’s approval. The operations budget would be administered by the managing partner to operate the plant.
3. Revise the Authority’s articles of incorporation to require board members to be elected officials and include expectations for the managing and non-managing partners.
After examination of the proposal, the board unanimously agreed to send the document to Tawas City for review. Should both municipalities approve of TUA’s plan of action, an official proposal will be drawn up; the approval of which will allow TUA to implement these administrative changes.
The next subject of discussion was a proposal put forth by East Tawas Housing Committee (ETHC) Director Doug Fleming; the proposal came in the form of a 4% tax credit that Fleming sought approval to obtain through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in order to perform renovations on the two Bay Park Towers facilities.
Pending the acquisition of necessary funds, the committee intends to improve various components of the two towers such as repairing leaks, improving the towers’ safety systems, and correcting deficiencies with their heating plants. Following these restorative measures, the towers would become a single financial entity that would be converted into Section 8 housing.
This deliberation follows on the heels of attempts made by the ETHC last year to secure a 9% tax credit for the properties, an endeavor that was unable to succeed due to the stringent requirements of MSHDA’s Qualified Allocation plan, a scoring system designed for awarding credits to eligible recipients. Now aiming for a lower category of funding, director Fleming is confident in the success of the project.
Although no definitive action was taken regarding this project at the Feb. 9 meeting, it was disclosed that the council’s Jan. 30 work session involved appointing councilmembers Lisa Bolen and David Leslie to a subcommittee that will be meeting with the Housing Commission to discuss the proposal during their next meeting on Feb. 14.
Before concluding, the board moved to excuse councilman Mike Mooney from their next meeting due to Mooney being away on vacation. The board then entered a closed session to discuss attorney/client privileged information.