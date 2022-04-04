A routine meeting of the East Tawas City Council took place at a not so routine time. On Tuesday, March 29, they held their board meeting as the routine third Monday of the month wouldn’t hold quorum.
The meeting started off with an audit report from Nathan Miller of Stephenson and Company.
He is the audit manager for the East Tawas office for Stephenson and was hired to do the audit report for the city of East Tawas, fiscal year 2021.
Miller said he was pleased to report they gave an Unmodified Opinion, which means the information covered by the audit was accurate and is known as the highest opinion a budget auditor can give.
The information given to Miller is something he considers accurate and can be relied upon.
One change he pointed out was a big bump in cash & investments up by about $2 million, but property taxes receivable are down by $1.3 million. This is because the city changed how they account for property taxes.
In the summer they collect taxes in July through September. Even though those taxes are set aside for next year, they are still counted the budget and not considered receivable.
Receivable is a financial term for money guaranteed to come in from someone else who owes it to you. If Peter owes Paul five dollars then financially speaking, Paul has five dollars receivable. If Peter pays Paul 5 dollars, Paul now has five dollars cash and 0 in accounts receivable.
In this case, the city already had 1.3 million in taxes, but listed them as receivable since they didn’t plan to touch it for a year.
“Really that money had come in to the tax account, so it should have not been receivable at all. It should have been shown as cash,” said Miller.
Miller then outlined three major funds for the city: the general fund which has about 2.8 million; the federal project fund which has about 1.4 million; and the major streets fund which has about $520,000. Other funds such as mosquito control and cemetery maintenance only had a little under $360,000.
Then there were the major proprietary funds, which were sewer, coming in a little over $2.8 million; water, which stood at $3.8 million; and the city park fund, which sat at about $3.4 million.
Two special disclosures listed Bolen Asphalt Paving, Inc., owned and operated by relatives of the City Council. For 2021, they were paid $172,819 for bituminous paving.
Another special disclosure listed Tawas Bay Insurance Company for liability insurance for 2021. A member of the Park Board is closely associated with the ownership of Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, but does not vote on insurance for the city. During the year, TIA was paid $94,156 for their services.
Nothing in the city charter prevents members of the council or their families/close relations from being hired by the city for goods and services, however they are not allowed to vote on their bid approval or any agenda items concerning those projects during motions in the city council.
Another special item was a contribution of assets of $77,039 from the dissolution of the Tawas Police authority.
Miller put together 10 year growth history, and has shown the city’s funding steadily increasing over time.
Ultimately, he said the budget was conservative.
There was nothing outlying, but he did say he would like to see the variance to the general fund, which was 24.41% of the total budget, go down to 5%.
Budget variances are instances where actual costs are either higher or lower than the standard or projected costs. Miller said that high variance was again just due to mislabeling some assets, this time it was due to setting aside some of the current budget for future purchases instead of including those future purchases with a future budget.
Due to the fact the audit reviewed payment concerning Bolen Asphalt , the motion passed 5-0.
Another grease incident occurred for the East Tawas Public Works. Just the night before on Monday, a sewer alarm went off and Rodney Collier reported they fished out another hefty load and cleaned out a clog.
He said they might have found a culprit, but are not sure so he won’t say anything until the investigation is complete. They have called Monchilov Sewage and Excavating of Fairgrove to come and clean/inspect their lines in a couple weeks.
“When they bring a camera out, we’ll be able to pinpoint for sure,” said Collier.
Park Manager Eric Braun said they’re gearing up to transition to spring, so they’re going to put away winter equipment and bring out the summer equipment.
Another issue is the increase in size of camping trailers and their impact on the lots at the RV park.
“It seems that a lot of people in the campground had got the new trailer bug. And it seems like everybody wants to get bigger and bigger trailers. Our system has a size limit to what we can put in there. So we’ve found a need to re-measure all our lots and get the current correct amounts in the system so when people bring trailers in we can direct them to lots that can actually fit their trailers,” said Braun.
With the summer months looming and recreational spots opening up, Braun said seasonal positions are re-opening. Those interested in finding seasonal employment with the city for either parks or public works can visit easttawas.com. Employment applications on the website are under the “How Do I” tab.
Fire Chief Bill Deckett and Eric Hendricks talked about their successful fire 1 and 2 class they host every year.
One device they worked with are two training doors they work on to gain forced entry skills called the “irons.”
“Everyone was super excited to get their hands on it,” said Hendricks.
Chief of Police Frank Anthony reported good progress with their new cadet. He will graduate police training on May 6 before he can start official work with the East Tawas Police Department. Complaints wise, things have been slow.
City manager Brent Barringer said bids are available for two water mains. Interested parties who can work on city plumbing are able to make an offer to the city for the projects. Bids are to be solicited until April 14.
For the Tawas Utility Authority, the city voted to make budget amendments to their plans to add new funds for sewage facility equipment.
The solar panel ordinance was brought up again, restricting the placement and height of solar panels installed on properties in city limits.
If passed, solar panels aren’t allowed to cover more than 3% of the property if mounted on the ground. If mounted on walls or rooftops however, they can cover the entire building, but not protrude beyond the face of the structure.
They still tabled the issue to redo the language at a later date and vote on it with more confidence.
Some city council members still had questions and concerns regarding the issues so they tabled the issue until they get better language and contingencies down at a later date.
In the spirit of protecting residential areas from bright signage and lights, the city council again went over a sign restriction on electric signs.
Dave Leslie asked what brought the ordinance about in the first place. Barringer explained the signs ordinance was proposed by concerned citizens who wanted to make sure they didn’t have a bright sign outside of their window all night.
On areas like Newman Street, or areas zoned for business, signs are allowed, but residential areas would require restrictions such as, “changes every 60 minutes,” restricted lighting to certain times of day and would require signs display only text and no other symbols.
Council member Lisa Bolen said the no symbols rule was a little too restrictive, and would like that language taken out. Plus, some signs don’t have the ability to change every 60 minutes, so that would also need taking out.
The only exemptions are church signs and the one in front of the city hall.
Everybody still felt the ordinance was too restrictive, so Mayor Bolen encouraged everyone to think about what it is they want for the next meeting so they can move forward without revisiting the issue.
Finally, renovations on Church Street and other utility projects on roads have been approved already, but the city officially voted on allowing Barringer to make some last minute changes for the contracts and to allow him to sign them.