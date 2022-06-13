EAST TAWAS – Routine updates and reminders ruminated through the room of the council chambers during the East Tawas City Council’s regularly held meeting.
Chief of the Fire Department, Bill Deckett said to watch out for scammers impersonating the fire department’s phone number.
If somebody calls claiming to be from the fire department, be sure to give the real station a call at 362-3685 to double check and make sure it was them.
City Manager Brent Barringer said he looked into what they can do about the scams, but due to the way telephone infrastructure works, almost anybody can spoof a phone number given the right equipment.
Big excavations are set to take place downtown after the Blues Fest near the end of August.
Barringer said there are some telephone poles needing replacement. Some will be easy to remove while others have their foundations firmly rooted below the pavement and need excavation before removal.
Another project scheduled later in the summer is a new sign installed at Harbor Park along with re-spackling the fountain.
After that, the tentative budget for FY 2022-2023 has been amended and approved by the city. Some details, like employee wage increases and some placeholder spots for unspecified materials need to be settled, but for the most part, future finances are fixed, barring budgetary amendments of course.
Other than that, the plans for installing fiber have gone smoothly.
Cable will be phased out for streaming services in the East Tawas City Parks campground, however it will be an option for those who want it. They are installing and running their fiber services through Advanced Communications & Data.
“Do you know anyone else who has this provider?” asked Councilmember Lisa Bolen.
Councilmember Mike Mooney apparently goes through them and he feels they do a fine job.