OSCODA – Lumberman’s monument isn’t just a series of static displays and statues. The park is led by a group of forest rangers whose job is to hold events celebrating the outdoors. Their intent is to get the public engaged and have reasons to come out to the monument.
All events are free and open to the public.
Here’s a comprehensive list of events they have coming out this upcoming summer of 2022:
Every Sunday from July 3 to Aug. 7, a forest ranger will take groups out on a hike along Lumberman’s Monument’s trails. The hike starts at 11:00 a.m. and will finish at the beautiful sand dune overlook.
Along the way, guests will learn about local wildlife, forest management and plant life.
On July 5 at 1 p.m., firefighters from the Huron Shores Ranger District will come to present on what it is they do to combat forest fires. Firefighters will show off some of the tools they use, like a Pulaski and a fire hose. They will be there to answer questions, and Smokey the bear may even make a surprise visit!
Two shows on July 16 by The Great Lakes Timber Show will highlight lumber jack skills seldom seen outside the forest. At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Bruce Belanger will host a show featuring a big water tank with floating logs for a log roll. Other events will involve two man cross-cut sawing, chainsaw carving and ax throwing. Be sure to ask Belanger what some good lumberjack jokes are.
Have you ever wanted to see a raptor up close? Falconer Jenny Schroeder will stop by July 12 at 1 p.m. with live birds. She will share all she knows about owls, falcons and hawks. Schroeder has had experience catching birds in the wild and raising them to hunt as a falconer.
Every tree has its needs. Come learn about the different trees of the forest and what unique niche they inhabit in the northern Michigan ecosystem. The event takes place July 19 at 1 p.m.
This event for kids gets them to become a forest ranger for a day. Kids can earn a Junior forest ranger badge and help smokey prevent wildfires through various fun events. The event takes place July 21 and starts at 1 p.m. Rangers as Lumberman’s Monument ask parents to call 989-362-8961 and register so they can get the right amount of goodies bags and snacks so everyone can enjoy. The deadline to register is by July 7, 2022.
Sea lampreys are an invasive fish taking up residence in the great Lakes. Come to this event on July 26 at 1 p.m. to learn about this jawless fish that attaches to and sucks fluids out of other healthy fish in the lakes. The event is hosted by Dr. Andrea Miehls of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. Live sea lampreys will be there to see and hold.
This event on August 2 at 1 p.m. will show off all sorts of bugs and crawlies commonly seen throughout the forest. Come by to see what they look like up close.
Jamerson is a lumberjack, and that’s okay. He will have colorful tales to share about the old lumber jacking days when Northern Michigan was just a vast stretch of White Pines.
He will go through the step-by-step process of harvesting trees and the importance of teamwork and pride. The event starts at 1 p.m. on August 6.
Come help Smokey put out another fire; candles on his cake, as he celebrates his 78th birthday on Aug. 9. There will be activities and refreshments. The celebration starts at 1 p.m. There will be fun and games. Winners of the games will win prizes such as Smokey dolls.
Rangers will be there with the atlatl; an ancient hunting tool used by early humans to hunt big game. Come throw some and learn how hard it is to actually hit anything with these sticks and spears. The event starts at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16.
All events are subject to change, so call 989-362-8961 ahead of time to double check with a ranger before coming.