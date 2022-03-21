TAWAS — Spring is around the corner, which means nature stirs and many things come out from hibernation from winter.
Among those critters is a little fungus known as oak wilt.
That’s why Russel Williams, Conservation Forester of the Alcona Conservation District said it’s important to avoid wounding oaks from April through July.
“There’s a three month period where it’s best not to prune or damage red oaks,” he said. “A little beetle is attracted to the wounds and they carry the fungal spores for oak wilt.”
Williams talked about the importance of oak wilt prevention at a monthly talk he helps host at the Ingalls Forest Field Day & Hike.
Every third Thursday of the month, a special guest comes to the Ingalls Forest located on Bischoff Rd., northwest of Tawas.
The beetle Williams talked about were nitidulid beetles. They are small insects that feed on sap, but also pick up spores from the fungus, Ceratocystis Fagacearum.
Williams says when the fungus enters an open wound on a red oak, the organism explores and fills sapwood vessels in the tree, cutting off the nutrient supply from the roots to the leaves and eventually killing it.
“Oak wilt causes a sudden leaf drop in the summer. Sometimes the leaves are even green,” said Williams. “Sometimes you’ll see green leaves scattered all over the ground. That’s a good sign that it’s likely oak wilt.”
Even though trees appear as separate organisms above ground, some tree species, red oaks in particular, graft their roots together. The reason read oak joins their root together in a network is unknown, but the result is diseases like oak wilt easily spread from tree to tree through their roots.
“Once one tree is infected, the trees around it are also infected,” said Williams.
To prevent the spread of oak wilt between roots, a special machine known as a vibratory plow creates trenches, busting up root systems and quarantining off trees to keep them from infecting each other.
No one knows where oak wilt actually came from, however the lack of genetic diversity and speed at which it kills its host suggests it came from outside of the United States.
While oak wilt can be fatal to red oaks, white oaks fare better, as they have tiny plugs in their vesicle systems called tyloses. Williams said these plugs make white oak wood more waterproof and close off infected cells, stopping the spread of the fungus to the rest of the tree.
Williams said the importance of oak cannot be understated in Michigan. They produce acorns, keeping many wild animals fed throughout the year. Williams said they are an important tree in the wood business, creating beautiful lumber for furniture and flooring.
“If we lose all those oak trees, what’s gonna happen to the squirrels? They won’t do so well. The industry in the state is geared up for what’s here. If you lose a species like red oak, then you have to do a lot of re-tooling to handle these different species, and so it would be a big shock.”
Luckily for Iosco County, oak wilt isn’t as prevalent as it is in other areas of the state. It is prevalent through Alcona County, though so it’s still on our doorstep. To keep it that way, people need to do their part to mitigate its spread.
“If you go up to the northwest of Alcona, you’ll notice a lot of dead trees. Those are the Oak trees that we’re losing. The biggest impact — the calls I get are from deer hunters. They’re losing the acorns and the acorns are a major food source for the deer and the turkey.”
The next event at Ingalls Forest is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 16. They will hold a grafting workshop with forester Eric Brandon.