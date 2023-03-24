HARRISVILLE – Join the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Tuesday, April 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., to learn about a recent study of the Black River Mouth Boating Access Site in Alcona County. The study addressed the causes of moving sand at the site and alternatives that could alleviate the frequency of dredging.
"Access to Lake Huron can be difficult and unpredictable due to the amount of silting and sand movement at the site," said Richard Hill, DNR Parks and Recreation Division Gaylord District supervisor. "At the meeting, we'll share the study findings and gather public and community feedback. This is an integral step in selecting a plan to move forward."