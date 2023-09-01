This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition Michigan State Spartans Bobblehead.
The release is in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year and Michigan State’s first football game, which is tonight against Central Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The special edition bobblehead, which just arrived, features Michigan State’s mascot, Sparty.
All the details are below, and you can find pictures, graphics, an animation, and video of the bobblehead that you can use at this Dropbox link. The bobbleheads are available in the Hall of Fame's online store at the following link.
- The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are available at this link.
- Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.
- The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.
- "We’re excited to be releasing this special edition bobblehead featuring Sparty,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate the Michigan State community is, so we expect this bobblehead to be extremely popular with Michigan State alumni, students, faculty, staff, and fans.”
- The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.