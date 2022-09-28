LANSING — On National Voter Registration Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced its partnership with the State of Michigan to provide voter registration information and assistance to veterans and eligible dependents at select VA facilities across Michigan. Through this partnership, VA aims to make it easier for Michigan veterans to exercise the rights and freedoms that they fought to protect.
“We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure the people who served our country play a role in determining its future,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We continue implementing innovative ways for all who are eligible to participate in our democracy in a secure and convenient way.”
“The brave men and women who served our nation in uniform deserve to easily exercise the constitutional rights they fought to uphold,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s partnership between the State of Michigan and the VA will ensure that voting is more accessible to our veterans and their family members. Every Michigander deserves to make their voice heard in our elections and I will continue working with anyone to protect the constitutional right to vote.”
“Keeping our nation’s sacred obligation to veterans includes making sure that they can fully participate in the democratic process through voting,” said Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy. “Veterans have sacrificed greatly to protect the rights and freedoms that define us all as Americans, and it is our solemn duty to make sure that they are able to enjoy those rights and liberties here at home.”
As part of this partnership, VA facilities in Michigan will implement and expand programs to help veterans and eligible dependents register to vote and participate in elections. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) will provide up-to-date information on how to register, upcoming election details, and casting a ballot.
The partnership with Michigan and three other states is executed as part of Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting,” to make voting more accessible to all Americans.
To learn more about how to register and vote in Michigan, go to Michigan.gov/Vote. For more information about VA’s efforts to provide voter registration assistance to veterans, visit www.va.gov/vote.