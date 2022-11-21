It's fair to say I've enjoyed venison from as far back as I can remember, and it never really bothered me that this source of meat was the result of taking down a regal and majestic animal, the whitetail deer.
There was never this shadow of doubt or guilt-ridden apprehension with me about why it's hunted or the matter for which it's harvested. Heck, our grandfather's father's ancestors relied on all the fruits and beasts of nature for their very own survival for self and family. To live off the land — or maybe I just can't help myself being categorized as a natural, earthly creature that eats both meat and vegetables; an omnivore if you will.
I believe the correct term for an exclusive meat eater is carnivore, but I enjoy the merge of my meat and potatoes too much to just pick one over the other. It seems there's always some city folks that stick their noses up in utter disgust when deer meat is brought up in mere conversation, they must be the herbivores, which is fine and dandy if that's their "thing." To each their own I say, but to me venison looks and tastes pretty much like any of the fresh butchered meats that were prepared and packaged at any small town corner supermarket.
Or maybe it was just the way my mother prepared venison with her touch of tender loving care, as part of a hearty hot meal waiting for our family at the dinner table on a frigid cold November night?
As a kid, the one aspect of the deer hunting experience that I found rather peculiar, and to some extent, quite creepy, was the way that the mighty deer hunter is compelled to showcase the hunted by mounting its severed head and antlers onto a stained wooden plaque to display inconspicuously above the fireplace mantle.
While sitting on the sofa in my uncle's living room, that tweak of uneasiness as if those beady eyes of that trophy multi-pointed bust of the buck was looking down upon me in vengeful judgement. Or the days when my dad would take me to the Buckhorn Inn just to be thrusted into a mass area of several deer heads on the wall surrounding me, just peering at me, while I drank my glass of Vernor's ginger ale.
I get it, it's the pride of man vs. beast, a symbol of the person's hard work, dedication, and love for the sport, the experience of the hunt is a right of passage, and as my dad always reflected "If the good Lord didn't want us to eat deer, then he wouldn't have made them out of meat."
So it must be hunting season. I crossed paths with a group of gentleman clad in bright hunter's orange gear while at the grocery store in town the other day, all of them sporting varied shaggy lengths of facial hair and decked out in their versions of modern day Elmer Fudd apparel. It appeared that they were finishing up their shopping list of hunting camp supplies: 12pk of Labatt's, a handful of packaged beef jerky and cheese sticks, a carton of eggs, a box of Pop Tarts, another 12pk of Labatt's (because, why not?). Amongst the group there were a few who must have needed provisions of fancy to sustain their nourishment and to thwart off madness during their week long vigil, isolated at the cabin together. They all had this distinct look and primal sense of a manly purpose and conquest while in the check-out line, as if pondering about the excitement of the hunt in the deep woods and patiently awaiting daybreak for the opportunity to bag a trophy 20-point buck with its ultra-wide rack the size of grandma's rocking chair.
At that moment, I couldn't help but think to myself on how deer hunting is more than just the hapless soul freezing their baguettes off in a moderately structured, barely insulated, poorly heated blind. It's like a state of mind, a gifted intuition. There's this zen-like aura that presents itself to anyone who dons the hunter's orange outfit. We are so blessed to live in an up north community that commemorates the firearm opening day as an actual holiday from work or school and there was nothing more exciting than getting the opportunity to join the hunting party on opening day.
The wake up call at 5 a.m., me scrambling around to dress myself in long john skivvies, thick woolen stockings, the brown Carhartt snowsuit, just to top off my ensemble with my hunter's orange vest and cap. It was me and a buddy, we decided to rough it by bypassing the makeshift blind to actually find our cover and position on the forest floor.
I'm leaning against an old tree stump, it's not quite sunrise, it's calm and quite, a slight breeze brushes my face, my firearm positioned for quick access, and then, I wake up like an hour later covered in about two inches of freshly fallen snow. My buddy, also just waking up and he's buried under the accumulation as well, his boot tips still visible from my vantage point. I hadn't thought about that morning in quite a while, until I inadvertently came across that hunter's orange vest in a tote, I smiled despite myself and it made me think of venison...so delicious.