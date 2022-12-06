So it’s never on anyone’s basic weekend agenda to gleefully set forth to sort, organize and/or clean out the back area of the garage. It’s usually a haphazard crime scene assortment of metal Maxwell House coffee cans and old Tupperware plastic serving bowls chuck full of random nuts, bolts, various sized washers, household fixtures and just plain whatnot, that for the love of Pete has me puzzled as to the reasoning of why some of these items were even being set aside and saved for that proverbial rainy day.
As I’m going through this brikabrak, I let out a sigh of deep regret, and take a long fleeting glance from floor to ceiling to reveal there’s this slapdash stacking of about 25 to 30 large cardboard boxes loaded full of stuff — in no particular order or rationale — an “out of sight/out of mind” daily collection that only became this great makeshift wall of countless stored time capsules.
Of course, the first huge box I try to pick up and move, the bottom gives way and spills its contents onto the hard cold cement floor. My first gut reaction was to yell things you did not learn in Sunday school, followed by rigorous foot stomps and errant arm flails, ending in a rebel yell caterwaul of utmost frustration then only to conclude my breakdown in an impromptu blast of laughter at the ridiculousness of my behavior to the situation.
As an attempt to regain some semblance of composure amidst my grumbles and chuckles, I assessed the crash and burn mess scattered around my feet to notice a toppled shoe box of a series of about 15 dust covered homemade audio cassette tapes.
At a closer look, it occurred to me that they were, in fact, an assortment of homemade cassettes of my musical interests from like 1982-87, all recorded from various record albums, FM radio play, heck, even from some MTV videos back in that era. All of a sudden, a flood of repressed sentimental memories came to surface at the front of my mind, I couldn’t help myself but think thoughts so thick that I literally had to rub my eyes.
I hastily scooped up all the cassette tapes back into that shoe box and hurried around to find a functioning audio cassette player. Luckily, the tapes were still intact and as I was cleaning them off from all the grit and grime of time, the memory came back to me of the absolute pleasure it was to joyfully capture and record my favorite music into my very own ultimate greatest hits mixtape.
From the late ‘70’s into most of the 1980’s, road trips to stores like Camelot Music at the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw or our very own Chi-Town Records in Tawas and Oscoda, gave the general population the enduring enjoyment of sifting through and sampling titles after titles of endless record albums and cassette tapes for purchase.
But for every hit single or two from any solo album, oftentimes the rest of the tracks were just sufficient enough but not worthy of any repeated play. Hence, everybody of a certain age at one time or another had the natural gumption to put forth their efforts to meticulously hand pick certain song titles and make their own 90-minute mixed tape of purpose.
Whether as an attempt to convince and win over the love of their life by offering songs that spoke to their true matters of the heart or just to make sense for the lonely brooding lovelorn ne’er-do-well looking for some kind of song-filled inspiration that all will be eventually right with their world.
Then there were those individuals whose soul purpose for the mixed array of eclectic song choices was to represent their specific passions and personalities. It didn’t matter if it was a certain ear candy for pop, country, metal, punk, urban, alternative, or just the collective spread of all the genres, the ultimate homemade mixed tape superseded any store bought album by a long mile and a half.
But it came with some tribulations. Case in point, recording off the radio. You’re patiently tape recording from the broadcast radio station and you think that you made a decent effort to capture that one specific song you have waited for the entire day, then the downright annoyance when the disc jockey chimes in with his boisterous voice before the song actually ends with your finger so close to pressing the stop button on the blasted tape recorder.
Or you’re cruising Newman Street in Tawastown on any given summer on a Saturday night, your best mixed tape is carefully propped in the tape deck of the Olds Vista Cruiser with a match book to keep it from skipping its music, and then the tape all of a sudden decides to spew out endlessly in spinning knots and looping spools freely onto the floor of the car.
These are moments of pure discontent for the individuals that put forth the time and effort to replicate a playing list of favorite music.
So back to my find in the garage and I inserted one of the tapes into the cassette player entitled in a Sharpie black marker “GREAT JAMS MIXED TAPE ‘85” and to my surprise it worked without any issue!
It started with the song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears which I remembered that I recorded from a 45 rpm record. Now it seemed that I had this sense of a distinct purpose for entering the garage that afternoon in the first place.