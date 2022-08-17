There was nothing like the early to mid 1970s Tawas summers as a pre-teen neo zoomed dweebie free spirit. There was nary a care in the world, no school days, no dear old golden rule days, and no reading, writing and ‘rithmetic taught to the tune of the hickory stick.

It was just laid back, being whole-hearted groovy all summer long, barefoot and fancy-free, a sense of sheer satisfaction, like getting the permission from my mom to lick the oozing double chocolate cake batter from the General Electric mixer beaters.

