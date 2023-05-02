The extended losses of grief
One of the toughest aspects of ongoing, persistent and long-term grief is the loss of human life.
Not the life of the person who died, but other losses you never would have foreseen - but then again did you foresee that first loss? I didn’t think so.
Grief begets loss. Over and over. It’s eye-opening, really. It brings about an intense sense of clarity. Life, relationships - everything - is fleeting. It is transient. It is sometimes no more than a mirage: something you thought was real, wasn’t ever even there in the first place.
People you thought were your people turn away, dissolve or simply disappear into the background. They may reach out once or twice but eventually they go silent.
And that’s okay.
The number of people who have exited my life in the last two years is, honestly, astounding. I blame it on me. I blame it on them. I blame it on grief. I blame it on human nature.
They say public speaking is everyone’s number one fear. I beg to differ.
I’m come to believe it is grief. Loss. The unexpected upending of the solid and predictable universe as we once knew and trusted it. Being around someone in the throes of it can be difficult. Unbearable, even.
So unbearable that people tend to flee. Or at the very least avoid. Make excuses. Justify their flight. “It’s just too hard to be around. Too depressing.”
If the grief of another person makes you uncomfortable, imagine for a moment what that other person might be feeling, experiencing every day, every hour, every minute, every breath.
People around me are able to escape this reality because it isn’t theirs. Unfortunately I don’t have that option.
I’ve watched person after person leave the party. Leave the scene of the crime. Without explanation or excuse. They are just gone.
Take it from me. I get it. I understand.
I used to be one of those people. Grief was overwhelming – even when it was the grief of someone other than me. I didn’t want to have anything to do with it.
So I absconded. I left the party.
Until I couldn’t leave because I didn’t have that choice. I was forced to watch the aftermath. To live out the algorithm. To experience the fallout. To see the fear in others.
To them I might be a third wheel. I might be a threat. I might be a reminder of what could be coming.
Either way, it isn’t pleasant. I get that. I so get that.
My reason for writing this isn’t to make people feel bad or guilty. I don’t want my grief to do any more damage than it already has - and that has been substantial.
My purpose is to shine a tiny beam of light on the topic. Light a candle, if you will, to open the door to honesty in emotions that are uncomfortable and intimidating.
It’s okay to be afraid of grief. I am. I don’t think that will ever change. But if you are afraid, and if my grief causes that, please be honest. Let me know. It’s okay. I will understand that so much more than your silence. I will understand because I do understand. More than you could ever know.
My grief makes you uncomfortable? Imagine how it makes me feel.
Yeah. Not good.
Let’s talk. It’s never too late, until it is.
And none of us wants it to get to that.
Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author. Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.