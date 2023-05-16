My Hot Wheels collection
I remember hearing this Bible proverb a few years back, “when I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things”-1 Corinthians 13:1.
I never really understood the purpose behind that particular passage; why not grasp the purity of the ideals of simple, pure-hearted youth well into one’s adulthood than to just tuck it away in the corner of your mind to just collect dust and wilt? I mean “adulting” isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be for most days in the story of life.
Yes, the daily grind of the never ending personal tasks and responsibilities of mortality are inevitable, such as duty, function, authority, culpability, as well as the overall personal management of yourself, family, friendships and career. But these types of fundamentals can wear you down and whittle away the very essence of your existence, unless you can channel a little bit of your younger self to balance out the mundane grind and bottomless grit that life has to offer.
That said, my story begins with an accidental find while chasing down a dropped quarter that happened to roll under the bed the other day. In an attempt to stretch and reach for that blasted coin, I came across two dusty blue plastic cases that were pushed fairly deep under the bed frame; kind of out of sight, out of mind. Of course, I had to investigate and to my great surprise, they were these authentic carrying cases for my Hot Wheels collection from like the late 1960s through to the mid ‘80s (give or take), loaded to the maximum capacity of 48 cars in each case, all personally hand picked over those years by yours truly, one of my favorite things to collect as a child into my teenage years.
Honestly, I had totally and reluctantly forgotten that I even had this collection in my grasp all this time. It was like opening up two freshly undug treasure chests; I was wide-eyed with a apprehension that a bright golden glow hue would shine upon my face at first reveal to the contents of each case. The flood of an enthusiastic memory reflex overwhelmed me at first, the sheer diversity of the individual brightly colored vehicles, the very distinct differences in the makes and models, all of which these beautiful die cast vehicles have their own personalities and character traits. I found myself secretly and to some extent, passionately making out loud revving hot rod engine noises despite myself. It was great!!!
So here’s the spin, a case study found that the average adult possesses on average about 20 toys from their childhood days. According to the results of this particular poll, 65% of people say they kept toys to pass them down to their children or grandchildren, 57% say they kept them because of a sentimental value, and 59% say they’re probably, and let’s face it, are better than anything you could buy today. And that is exactly the sensibility that I hold about these types of loyal possessions.
So what’s the #1 toy listed that people kept lovingly beyond their childhood? Well, it was the Barbie dolls (great, but not really in my wheelhouse), then followed by Legos, Hot Wheels (yeah!!!), G.I. Joes, Star Wars figures, Fisher-Price telephones, Lite-Brites, Slinkys, Rubik’s Cubes, and Nerf balls.
The only problem my kid-self found about any coveted toy collection, such as my Hot Wheels, is that after a while I would want to remove them from their original packaging and play; and me and my brother played the heck out of those little metal cars big time back in the day We would often systematically orchestrate and construct an elaborate serpentine labyrinth with those connecting orange Hot Wheels race track strips (sold separately) throughout the living room, then directed into the dining room and maybe halfway into the kitchen, in hopes to witness whether the rolling Hot Wheel car could navigate from the starting point the entire circuit without jumping the track and crashing to the carpet. And it wasn’t anything to support the track length for the best gravitational velocity with a combination of folding chairs, sofa cushions, the coffee table, laundry baskets and maybe mother’s knicky-knack, paddy whack from the hutch. Word of caution, those flimsy two-foot orange race track strips smarted on the keister if mom got a hold of one due to her brick-a-brack getting knocked around while being on the floor (ouch).
Anyway, these were precious memories of a bygone time in my life, I found a loving time capsule that evoked thoughts of innocence and melancholy. So to end with another quote, in which I actually agree, is from the dialogue of the great Capt. James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in a classic episode entitled “Shore Leave” on the original TV series Star Trek; “The more complex the mind, the greater the need for the simplicity of play.”
At any age, young or old, everybody has that inner child lurking in their soul, mind and spirit, be sure to never let that go.